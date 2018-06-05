Sixth series of Orange Is The New Black will see prisoners leave Litchfield
05/06/2018 - 17:16:29Back to Heathrow Showbiz Home
Orange Is The New Black will return for a sixth series on July 27, Netflix has announced.
A teaser video posted on the show’s Twitter page hints that the inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary will leave the prison behind in the new episodes.
The short clip shows a deserted prison with orange gas being pumped in.
A Department of Corrections bus can be seen driving away through the window.
Bye bye, Litch. pic.twitter.com/Y9tWQtIO37— Orange Is the New... (@OITNB) June 5, 2018
The video is captioned: “Bye bye, Litch.”
The fifth series of the hit show unfolded over the course of a few days following an inmate takeover of the prison.
It followed directly on from the death of Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley) in a jailhouse brawl that echoed the choking death of Eric Garner, which prompted Black Lives Matter protests.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here