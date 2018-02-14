Sister of actress Arielle Kebbel found safe two weeks after going missing

Fifty Shades Freed star Arielle Kebbel has thanked the police after her sister was found, two weeks after going missing.

The actress first announced her sister’s disappearance on February 3, saying she was last seen three days earlier walking her dog Cindy in Silver Lake, Los Angeles on the evening of January 31.

🚨 ALERT 🚨 Updated flyer w/ new contact numbers to call if you know anything about my sister Julia. Pls read, repost print & distribute. She was last seen Wed night in Silver Lake. Thank you all so much for your support. We are so grateful. #bringjuliahome pic.twitter.com/uql2I2Lov0 — Arielle Kebbel (@ArielleKebbel) February 5, 2018

Kebbel, who had been imploring for help finding her on social media, announced the news on Twitter.

She wrote: “My sis & her dog Cindy,have been found!

My sis & her dog Cindy,have been found!We R asking 4 privacy at this time but my family & I are so grateful 2 everyone 4 all of the love & support. Thank you 2 the LAPD, KlaasKIDS, SERT Ministries and Anonymity Rescue & to every single person that helped bring Julia home. 💖🙏✨ pic.twitter.com/rU10kRKESO — Arielle Kebbel (@ArielleKebbel) February 13, 2018

“We R asking 4 privacy at this time but my family & I are so grateful 2 everyone 4 all of the love & support.

“Thank you 2 the LAPD, KlaasKIDS, SERT Ministries and Anonymity Rescue & to every single person that helped bring Julia home.”

🚨 ALERT 🚨 My SiSTER JULIA KEBBEL is MISSING. She was last seen in silver lake,walking her chocolate lab,Cindy, at 11 pm wed night. 1/31/18 She is 5’3 Weighs about 105 pounds.Fair skin. Bleach blonde short hair. She has tattoos on both fore arms. DM me/go 2 my insta for more. pic.twitter.com/ggKATOXvWr — Arielle Kebbel (@ArielleKebbel) February 3, 2018

Kebbel is currently starring in Fifty Shades Freed as Gia Matteo but has also had roles in 90210, UnReal and Ballers.