Sir Mick Jagger pays tribute to late partner L’Wren Scott on her birthday

Sir Mick Jagger has shared a tribute to his late partner L’Wren Scott on what would have been her 54th birthday.

The Rolling Stones frontman and the fashion designer and stylist were together for 13 years before she was found dead in her New York apartment in 2014.

The singer shared a photograph of Scott on Instagram, writing: “Happy birthday L’Wren. MJ.”

Happy birthday L'Wren. MJ A post shared by Mick Jagger (@mickjagger) on Apr 28, 2018 at 12:36am PDT

A New York coroner ruled that the fashion designer killed herself in her Manhattan apartment in March 2014.

The Rolling Stones subsequently cancelled a seven-date tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Writing on Facebook at the time, Sir Mick called Scott his “lover and best friend” and said he was struggling to understand why she might have taken her own life.

“We spent many wonderful years together and had made a great life for ourselves. She had great presence and her talent was much admired, not least by me.”

Scott’s high-end fashion label was a favourite among Hollywood stars like Nicole Kidman, Olivia Wilde, Tina Fey, Sarah Jessica Parker and then-first lady Michelle Obama.

But following news of her death, it emerged her eponymous fashion label had been experiencing financial problems.

Scott, who was said to be 6ft 4in tall and towered at least half a foot over her boyfriend, became well-known in Britain after she got together with Sir Mick.

She designed stage outfits for notable headline performances by the band at Glastonbury Festival and Hyde Park in recent years.

Father + Son ❤️ My Loves A post shared by Melanie Hamrick (@melhamrick) on Apr 23, 2018 at 5:20pm PDT

Sir Mick is now in a relationship with dancer Melanie Hamrick and the couple welcomed a son in December 2016.