Sinitta says she was pinned down on bed by guest at Simon Cowell’s villa

Pop star Sinitta has revealed she was pinned down on a bed by a guest at Simon Cowell’s holiday villa.

The pop star, who was in a relationship with Cowell for many years, said the X Factor mogul confronted the unnamed man after she fought him off at the holiday home in St Tropez.

The singer told the Sunday Mirror that she was taking the guest round the house to choose a bedroom when she was attacked, saying: “When we got to the basement, far from everyone, he said ‘Oh, I like this one. I like this one’.

“He threw himself on the bed with his hand behind his head and was like ‘yep, yep, this one is fine for me’.

Simon Cowell and Sinitta (Fiona Hanson/PA)

“I was like: ‘Really? With no view, no windows? But if this is the one you like then so be it. Sleep well and I’ll see you in the morning’.

“I leaned over to say goodbye to him with a kiss on the cheek.

“He grabbed me, pulled me down on top of him and was suddenly on top of me on the bed.”

She added: “I was shocked but even at the moment I recall playing in my head: ‘Has there been anything about my ­behaviour or my demeanour that has made this man think that I am interested in him?’

“The answer was definitely no.

“I had to get away from him. I was struggling with him a bit but trying not to seem panicked. I fought with him and edged my way from under him.

“He could tell I was fighting him off but wouldn’t let me go.

“I managed to wriggle out from underneath and got to my feet and said: ‘What are you thinking’? But he was just smiling and sneering.

“He kind of smiled at me, kind of liking it. He said: ‘Oh is that what Simon’s into then? You taking charge?’ I was just thinking ‘you revolting person’.”

Sinitta said she backed out of the room and ran to tell Cowell.

Sinitta remains close friend with Simon Cowell (Ian West/PA)

She added: “I was panting, out of breath, thinking I can’t believe that just happened. But also thinking what kind of man tries to force himself on his host’s girl?

“I told Simon what happened. He was stunned. It was awful.”

Sinitta said Cowell confronted the guest the next day, recalling: “Simon walked him to his car. They shook hands then Simon pulled him in.

“You could see there was an aggressive conversation going on. When he’s angry his lips go really thin. He’s a composed person most of the time.

“He came back and said: ‘I told him not to ever put his f****** hands on you again.’”

Sinitta claimed the man has “done things to other people” too and added: “It’s terrifying because he is powerful, influential and who knows what the repercussions are for me?

“But I’m tired of being afraid, tired of smiling, tired of keeping other people’s dirty secrets. I’m not doing it any more.”

Sinitta added she has considered going to police but remains scared of playing out her ordeal in court.

She added she is now undergoing counselling as a result of the encounter.

She praised Cowell for his support, saying: “Simon has been my guardian angel. It is a complicated relationship that we have and I know people don’t always understand it.

“We have got together, split up, now we’re godparents to each other’s children. I see him like a brother.

“He’s given me the confidence to keep going. I wouldn’t have that strength if he wasn’t in my corner.”

The @TheSundayMirror is an incident that took place in 2012 from my Video Book “ #WhoPutTheSinInSinitta an AutoBiography not individual interviews unedited ,full and correct story inVideos available on release this week on #Sinitta.com https://t.co/f1vwxPwj7b — Sinitta 19 (@sinittaofficial) June 17, 2018

Writing on Twitter, Sinitta said the incident happened in 2012 and will be fully recounted in her video book Who Put The Sin In Sinitta.

- Press Association