Singing priest Father Ray Kelly takes on BGT semi-final tonight

Ireland's own 'singing priest' will perform live on tonight's Britain's Got Talent semi-final.

Father Ray Kelly, a 64-year-old parish priest in Oldcastle, Co Meath, will perform for viewers having wowing judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams in last Saturday's episode.

Father Kelly's performance of REM's Everybody Hurts received a standing ovation from Cowell, who called it one of his "favourite ever auditions".

Father Kelly was delighted with the judges' reactions, saying he thought he was "too old" for the competition.

"I'm just in shock. Look at me, the wrinkles, I'm getting old. I'm too old for this craic but it's fantastic," he said.

It's absolutely fantastic, I'm just so thrilled and they were so nice, those guys in there. They were so nice to all of us.

Father Kelly rose to fame in 2014 when a recording of him singing Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' went viral.

It has been seen by over 60 million people on YouTube.

Tonight's BGT semi-final begins on TV3 and ITV at 7.30pm.

The final takes place on Sunday at 7:30pm.