Singing priest Father Kelly takes issue with Nathan Carter performing for the Pope in Croke Park

Last week the entertainment lineup was announced for Pope Francis’ visit to Ireland as part of the World Meeting of Families.

Alongside big names such as Riverdance, Nathan Carter and Daniel O’Donnell, there will be an orchestra of more than 50 musicians, 700 Irish Sean Nós and contemporary dancers and a one thousand strong choir.

Today singing priest Father Ray Kelly spoke to Joe Duffy about his disappointment on not being asked to sing and his surprise at seeing Nathan Carter being asked to sing.

"It would be one of the greatest pleasures of my life to sing for the Pope," he told Joe.

"I could sing Hallelujah which has 62 million hits online and 'Everybody Hurts' which has almost 8 million hits. I actually recorded it (the song) 4 years ago on my album as well, I've recorded that song, I'm not sure if Nathan Carter has recorded that song"

Turns out, he wasn’t the only person unhappy with the organisers’ choice of music.

James Kilbane also spoke to Joe Duffy this afternoon about Daniel O'Donnell being asked to participate in the performance.

The country and gospel singer feels strongly opposed to this decision due to Daniel’s Yes stance in the Same-Sex Marriage Referendum.

"I feel Daniel O'Donnell's Yes stance in the Gay Marriage Referendum was directly opposed to the Catholic Church here,” Kibane said to Joe.

“I believe Daniel O'Donnell Yes stance influenced many voters to vote Yes in the Marriage Referendum. I think this was anti-Catholic. I do believe Daniel O'Donnell influenced many Catholics”

Listen to the conversation from RTÉ Radio 1's Liveline here:

Pope Francis’ schedule also includes a visit to the President at Áras an Uachtaráin, Knock Shrine, the Capuchin Day Centre and a mass at Phoenix Park.