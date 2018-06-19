Singer Declan O'Rourke turns down invite to perform for the Pope during Irish visit

As Pope Francis is set to visit Ireland on the 25 and 26 of August as part of the World Meeting of Families, the country has been busy making sure everything's in order.

As part of the celebration's organisers have approached some of Ireland's finest singers to sing 'Rainy Night in Soho'.

Finbar Furey, Shane MacGown, and Declan O'Rourke were among the singers asked and since the invitation was extended, O'Rourke has decided to turn it down for a variety of different reasons.

On Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1 this afternoon Joe spoke to the singer: "I had a moral dilemma to say the least. I feel the Catholic church is responsible for so much suffering in this country." "I said I wouldn't be involved."

"You have to have your principals."