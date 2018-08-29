Simon Cowell brought to tears by America’s Got Talent contestant

Simon Cowell was brought to tears by a contestant on America’s Got Talent.

During the final night of the live shows for the TV talent show, 12 artists performed for Cowell and his fellow judges Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

The final contestant of the evening, Michael Ketterer, brought Cowell, 58, to tears with an emotional rendition of James Bay’s Us.

Simon Cowell was brought to tears tonight. #agt A post shared by Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) on Aug 28, 2018 at 7:22pm PDT

The singer is Cowell’s golden buzzer choice as well as the father of six children – a biological daughter and five adopted sons.

Following the performance, the British judge, himself a father to four-year-old Eric, fought back tears and said: “As a dad, the fact that you are on this show. You are a really special guy.”

Spice Girl Mel B added: “You are an incredible human being. Adopting all these kids and you sing with such truth and honesty. You don’t have the best voice, but you have truth.”

Simon Cowell fought back tears after watching a contestant perform on America’s Got Talent (Jon Super/PA)

Only seven of Tuesday night’s 12 acts will go through to next week’s semi-final, with the successful performers set to be announced on Wednesday.

British singer Courtney Hadwin is already through to the semi-finals and is favourite to win the entire competition.

The 13-year-old, from Hesleden, County Durham, first impressed in the opening round when she received Mandel’s golden buzzer for her performance of Otis Redding’s Hard To Handle.

She went through to the semi-finals after wowing again with a cover of James Brown’s Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag.

- Press Association