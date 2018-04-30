Síle Seoige announces engagement via Instagram snap
Síle Seoige has announced that she and her long-term partner, Damien O'Farrell are engaged.
Having just welcomed their first child last August, the couple is now taking the next step and tieing the knot.
Posting on Instagram the 38-year-old presenter said:
We're engaged!!!!!!! Overjoyed & overwhelmed. I never saw it coming. If truth be told I think it's still sinking in...I am so so happy. 9 months ago, life changed forever when our lil maneen burst into our lives and hearts and I have spent very day since feeling like the luckiest woman on the plant. Getting engaged is the icing on the cake! I think I’m really hard to spring a surprise on too but Damien well and truly caught me. Himself & the sister had been in cahoots about the ring for some time apparently!! I could barely see it through the tears of joy (floods!!) when the box was produced though...I was completely blown away. The moment was pure magic... Simple, sincere and a major major surprise! And the ring itself is better than anything I might've imagined for myself. It was designed especially for me by Grá @gracediamonds_ire which in itself is incredibly special. I absolutely adore it! 💚
Posting on her own page, Gráinne Seoige congratulated her sister and said she was delighted to play "a small part in their story."
Congratulations dóitín. So, so happy for you both. Grá mór. Can’t wait for the party! 💍🥂@GraceDiamondsIE https://t.co/8voIVdYFrb— Gráinne Seoige (@grainne_seoige) April 29, 2018
