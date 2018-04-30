Síle Seoige announces engagement via Instagram snap

Síle Seoige has announced that she and her long-term partner, Damien O'Farrell are engaged.

Having just welcomed their first child last August, the couple is now taking the next step and tieing the knot.

Posting on Instagram the 38-year-old presenter said:

"We're engaged!!!!!!!Overjoyed & overwhelmed.I never saw it coming.If truth be told I think it's still sinking in...I am so so happy."

"Himself & the sister had been in cahoots about the ring for some time apparently!!

"I could barely see it through the tears of joy (floods!!) when the box was produced though...I was completely blown away...And the ring itself is better than anything I might've imagined for myself.

"It was designed especially for me by Grá."

Posting on her own page, Gráinne Seoige congratulated her sister and said she was delighted to play "a small part in their story."

Congratulations dóitín. So, so happy for you both. Grá mór. Can’t wait for the party! 💍🥂@GraceDiamondsIE https://t.co/8voIVdYFrb — Gráinne Seoige (@grainne_seoige) April 29, 2018