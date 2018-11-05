Sigrid announces her biggest Irish headline show
Sigrid has announced her biggest Irish headline show to date.
The popstar will play Dublin's 3Arena on November 22 next year.
The BBC Sound of 2018 winner is playing a sold-out show at the Olympia Theatre in the capital tonight.
The 22-year-old Norwegian pop star this month also released the highly-anticipated new single Sucker Punch, following her jam-packed festival performances at Electric Picnic and Longitude this summer.
Tickets from €39.90 inclusive on sale this Friday, November 9, at 9am from Ticketmaster.
Digital Desk
