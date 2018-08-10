Sick of the same old reruns? Check out Netflix’s new releases this weekend

Plans for the weekend? No?

Good news because Netflix has got some new movies/shows that'll keep you entertained for hours.

Also, considering how unpredictable the weather has been lately, your best bet is to stay indoors and enjoy all that the streaming giant has to offer.

Netflix originals

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia

From fangs to claws to venomous stings, they all wield deadly weapons. But which creature will be crowned the fiercest of all?

All About The Washingtons

World-wide rapper superstar Joey Washington (Joseph ‘Rev Run’ Simmons) is retiring from the hip-hop game. With dad now home to hold down the fort, it’s Mama Justine’s (Justine Simmons) time to shine, fulfilling her lifelong dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

Insatiable

For years, Patty (Debby Ryan) has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad.

La Casa De Las Flores / The House of Flowers

In this satirical comedy, the seemingly perfect De La Mora household deals with the dark secrets uncovered by the sudden death of the patriarch's mistress, while learning that their flower shop shares its name with a cabaret that was secretly owned by the father of the family.

Films, Comedies & Documentaries

The Package

When five teens go on a spring break camping trip, an unfortunate accident sets off a race against time to save their friend’s most prized possession.

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker

With his signature one-liners and drawings, Demetri Martin muses on doughnut holes, dogs, sports bars, the alphabet's most aggressive letters and more.

Zion

Born without legs and stuck in foster care for years, teenager Zion Clark hopes to overcome his circumstances and become a competitive wrestler.