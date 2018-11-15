Showband star Sonny Knowles passes away aged 86
15/11/2018 - 13:58:00Back to Showbiz Home
Singer Sonny Knowles has died at the age of 86.
He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family.
The Dublin-born star was an entertainer for six decades, best known for both showband and caberet.
He was a member of the Johnny Butler Band, Earl Gill's Band, the Pacific Showband and then Dermot O'Brien's showband.
He survived oesophageal cancer twice.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here