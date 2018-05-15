Shock death on Hollyoaks leaves viewers in tears

Hollyoaks fans were shocked when a character on the soap was unexpectedly killed off.

Sienna Blake was killed by her own daughter Nico, who had seemingly come back from the dead to exact revenge on her mother in a dramatic episode on E4 on Tuesday.

Nico, who was thought to have died in a fire in 2016 after being abandoned by Sienna, revealed herself to be her mother’s stalker after months of mystery.

Nico then stabbed her, and Sienna was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Anna Passey, who plays Sienna, tweeted after her character’s death: “What an episode @Hollyoaks.

What an episode 😿@Hollyoaks

This past five and a half year’s journey has been a wild one for our Sienna and I have loved her in every moment!

So much love and thanks for everyone that came along on that journey with us!❤️ — Anna Passey (@MissPassey) May 15, 2018

Persephone Swales-Dawson, who plays Nico, tweeted: “What a rollercoaster it’s been #NightmareNico #Hollyoaks.”

Viewers shared their emotions on Twitter after the sudden death, with many claiming to be in floods of tears.

@Hollyoaks THIS HAS GOT TO BE THE BEST EPISODE YET! I DONT KNOW HOW TO FEEL ABOUT THIS. #NightmareNico HAS STABBED SIENNA OMG! YOU’RE KILLING ME TONIGHT😱 #Hollyoaks pic.twitter.com/xyR64goZN2 — Mikeyyyyy New (@Mikeynew13) May 15, 2018

Hollyoaks has well and truly broken my heart tonight. Can't believe Sienna is gone, she was one of my favourite characters😭😭😭 — made in chelsea (@chelsmahon95) May 15, 2018

Sienna’s death comes just days after Ryan Knight, played by Blue star Duncan James, was killed off from the soap.

- Press Association