She’s the one that they want: former Grease star joins Dancing On Ice

Former Grease star Didi Conn, who played beauty-school wannabe Frenchy, is the latest celebrity to join the Dancing On Ice line-up.

The American actress, 67, starred in the 1978 musical film as one of the Pink Ladies, alongside Olivia Newton-John.

The official Dancing On Ice Instagram account posted a photograph of her wearing a pink jacket with her Grease character’s name emblazoned on it, writing: “Dancing On Ice has bagged a Pink Lady! We’re so chuffed to have Didi Conn (Frenchy from Grease!) joining us on the rink in 2019”.

Former X Factor contestant Saara Aalto has also been confirmed as a contestant.

They join Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby in Coronation Street, former Pussycat Dolls star Melody Thornton and Neighbours actor Mark Little, who have all been confirmed for the ITV ice-skating show.

Coronation Street star Jane Danson will put her skates on in the new series of Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)

Other celebrities also already announced include former Westlife star Brian McFadden, The Only Way Is Essex’s Gemma Collins, EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood, cricketer Ryan Sidebottom, Loose Women’s Saira Khan and former Strictly professional James Jordan.

Singer Jake Quickenden won the last series of Dancing On Ice.

The series returns in January next year.

- Press Association