‘She’s here’ – Kate Hudson welcomes baby girl

Hollywood actress Kate Hudson has given birth to a baby girl.

The star, 39, posted a message on Instagram saying that her daughter with partner Danny Fujikawa arrived on October 2.

Hudson did not give fans a peek at the infant and only posted the birth date, written in black on a pink background.

“She’s here”, wrote the star, adding some heart emojis.

Hudson, who is the daughter of Academy Award-winning actress Goldie Hawn, is already a mother to two sons, Ryder Russell, 14, and seven-year-old Bingham Hawn, from previous relationships.

She announced she was pregnant with a baby girl in April.

During a recent interview with chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, Hudson revealed that she and Fujikawa were yet to decide on a name for their child.

