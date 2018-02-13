She’s back! Kylie Jenner posts first picture since giving birth

Kylie Jenner has posted the first pictures of herself since giving birth to her daughter after months out of the spotlight.

The reality TV star, who is one of the most famous selfie-posting stars online along with her sister Kim Kardashian West, had steered clear of sharing pictures since falling pregnant last year.

Although the 20-year-old had been posting some images, they were throwback pictures and mostly promoting her make-up brand, or taken from the neck up.

Jenner, who welcomed her daughter Stormi on February 1, is seen sitting at the wheel of her car in the pictures, wearing a red tracksuit and posing for the camera.

Within the space of six hours, the post had been liked more than five million times on Instagram.

Following months of speculation, Jenner confirmed on February 4 that she had been pregnant and that she and her partner Travis Scott had become first-time parents.

Jenner said she had kept the pregnancy to herself because she wanted to “prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way” that she could.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also shared a video giving fans a look at the last nine months, following her from the time she found out she was expecting until the baby’s birth.