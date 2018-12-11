Shaun the Sheep abducted by aliens in Farmageddon film teaser

The first teaser trailer for the new Shaun the Sheep sequel has dropped, and sees the beloved stop-motion animal abducted by aliens.

The follow-up to the acclaimed 2015 Shaun The Sheep Movie is set for release next year, and bears the tagline: “It’s close encounters of the herd kind in Shaun’s new out-of-this-world movie.”

The short teaser clip shows the arrival of aliens on Mossy Bottom Farm, along with some crop circles, before Shaun is beamed up and whisked away in a spaceship.

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon invading cinemas in 2019!

The animated comedy will see the arrival of a mystery visitor to the quiet town of Mossingham from a galaxy far away and Shaun is thrilled when the impish and adorable alien crash-lands near his home at the farm.

Mischievous Shaun sees an opportunity for an intergalactic adventure, and sets off on a mission to shepherd his new friend home before a sinister organisation can capture her.

The new production is the latest from Aardman Animations, the makers of the Wallace and Gromit films, Chicken Run and 2018’s prehistoric comedy Early Man.

The film is directed by Richard Phelan and Will Becher and executive produced by Nick Park – who created Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep – among others.

Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon will arrive in cinemas on October 18 2019.

- Press Association