Sharon Stone and Cynthia Nixon among cast for Ryan Murphy’s Ratched

Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Paulson are among the star-studded cast for Ryan Murphy’s latest TV drama.

Ratched is Glee co-creator Murphy’s first major project with Netflix and features Paulson in the title role as the nurse from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

Murphy has now announced she will be joined by Sex And The City star Nixon, Basic Instinct actress Stone and Australian actress Judy Davis.

Also starring are Amanda Plummer, Hunter Parrish, Corey Stoll, Jon Jon Briones, Harriet Harris, Charlie Carver, and Finn Wittrock.

Writing on Instagram, Murphy said filming will begin “in a couple of weeks”.

He described the cast as “a true murderers’ row of talent”, adding “so many of these actors are supremely talented folks who Sarah and I have both longed to work with”.

Murphy said: “More to come, but come on…Sarah, Cynthia, Judy, Amanda and Sharon, all doing scenes together? I cannot WAIT.”

Ratched is an origin story for Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, following her transformation from medical professional to “full-fledged monster”.

Frequent collaborators Murphy and Paulson are listed as executive producers while Michael Douglas, who worked on the 1975 film starring Jack Nicholson, is also down to produce.

Murphy is one of the most successful television producers of the last 20 years, having worked on medical drama Nip/Tuck, musical comedy Glee and anthology series American Crime Story.

He signed a five-year deal with Netflix last year. His second show for the streaming giant will be The Politician, starring Jessica Lange, Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Zoey Deutch.

- Press Association