Shannen Doherty: Reconstruction after breast cancer is no joke

Shannen Doherty has told how she is struggling both physically and emotionally after having reconstruction surgery following her battle with breast cancer.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star was diagnosed with the illness in 2015, and last year announced she was in remission.

She posted a message on Instagram last month saying she was getting ready for a lengthy operation, and has now shared an update with her one million followers on the site, saying despite the struggle she feels “blessed”.

“Reconstruction is no joke,” said the actress.

“Not going to lie… I’ve struggled with this surgery.

“My amazing Dr Jay Orringer keeps reminding me it’s only been 3 weeks and I’m up and about, not taking any pain pills and generally doing well considering I had 3 surgical sites and 10 hours of surgery.

“Still… I struggle.”

Doherty, 47, continued: “I think emotionally this is rough along with physically being unable to do a lot of things I enjoy.

“This is yet another humbling moment that cancer has bestowed upon me and for that, I’m thankful. Things could be so much worse. So yes, I’m blessed. In so many ways. #reconstruction.”

Doherty shared many details of her breast cancer journey with her social media followers, including images of her having treatment and shaving off her hair.

In April 2017, she announced she was in remission, writing on Instagram at the time: “Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES.”

