Shannen Doherty feels ‘blessed’ to be at work after cancer battle

Shannen Doherty has said she thanks God every day for the “blessing of a life” following her battle with breast cancer.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star documented her fight on social media after being diagnosed with the illness in 2015, and last year announced she was in remission.

Doherty, 46, has posted a message on Instagram saying she had just worked a seven-day week but felt blessed because there was a point when she did not know if she would act again.

She told her one million followers on the site: “It wasn’t that long ago that I wondered if I would ever get to go back to doing what I love.

“Slipping into a character. Creating. Being on set, around the circus and feeling that deep satisfaction of accomplishment.

“This past week I worked 7 days. No weekend off and I loved every second.

“Yes I worked hard to get here but I’m also very blessed. Lucky, fortunate and not a day goes by that I don’t thank God for this blessing of a life I have.

“So off to work I go with a full spirit. A spirit of gratitude and love and deep appreciation. There is beauty in everything.”

The actress has been working on the TV reboot of her 1988 film Heathers.

Doherty shared her breast cancer journey with her social media followers, including images of her having treatment and shaving off her hair.

In April 2017 she announced she was in remission, saying she had “no idea how to react” after hearing she had beaten the illness.

She wrote on Instagram: “Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react.

“Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES.”