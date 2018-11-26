Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke tie the knot in Copenhagen

Singer Shane MacGowan and journalist Victora Mary Clarke have married today in Copenhagen.

The couple, who have been together for "exactly" 32 years, were engaged for 11 years.

Clarke shared an image on her Twitter page today of her in a red dress in which she thanks fashion designer Bella Freud.

Clarke describes both herself and The Pogues star as "introverts" in an article she wrote for the Irish Independent and says that the only solution for them is to "elope together to someplace that we know nobody and nobody knows us, and keep it a secret."

In the same article, she wrote that Johnny Depp is expected to be at the wedding and he will play the guitar for the couple.

Depp is friends with the couple having recently performed on stage in the National Concert Hall for MacGowan's 60th birthday earlier this year.