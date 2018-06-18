Seth McFarlane 'embarrassed' to work for Fox following Tucker Carlson's comment about lying media

Back to Showbiz Home

Seth McFarlane has blasted Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson for comments he made during his nightly segment on the network, saying he is "embarrassed" to work for the company.

On Thursday night Carlson told his viewers that they should assume all other networks, except Fox, are lying to them.

He said: "If you're looking to understand what is happening in this country, always assume the opposite of whatever they are telling you on the big news stations."

The comments were highlighted by CNN correspondent Brian Stelter in a Tweet in which he asked, "isn't this sad"?

Macfarlane replied to the tweet by Stelter saying that Carlson's comments were "fringe shit" and he was "embarrassed" to work for the company.

The actor has been with Fox for over 20 years and has had many hit shows with the network including, Family Guy, American Dad, and more recently The Orville.
KEYWORDS: Seth MacFarlane, Tucker Carlson, Fox News

 

By Greg Murphy

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz