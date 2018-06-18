Seth McFarlane 'embarrassed' to work for Fox following Tucker Carlson's comment about lying media

Seth McFarlane has blasted Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson for comments he made during his nightly segment on the network, saying he is "embarrassed" to work for the company.

On Thursday night Carlson told his viewers that they should assume all other networks, except Fox, are lying to them.

He said: "If you're looking to understand what is happening in this country, always assume the opposite of whatever they are telling you on the big news stations."

The comments were highlighted by CNN correspondent Brian Stelter in a Tweet in which he asked, "isn't this sad"?

Isn't this sad? Tonight @TuckerCarlson told his viewers not to believe ANYTHING they learn from his rivals: "If you're looking to understand what's actually happening in this country, always assume the opposite of whatever they're telling you on the big news stations." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 15, 2018

Macfarlane replied to the tweet by Stelter saying that Carlson's comments were "fringe shit" and he was "embarrassed" to work for the company.

In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company. https://t.co/kC7MPYxdgZ — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 16, 2018

The actor has been with Fox for over 20 years and has had many hit shows with the network including, Family Guy, American Dad, and more recently The Orville.