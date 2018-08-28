Seriously ill youngster visited in hospital by Drake receives heart transplant

A seriously ill youngster who was visited in hospital by Drake has received a heart transplant.

Sofia Sanchez, 11, posted a video asking the Canadian rapper to help her celebrate her birthday earlier this month.

Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball💙💙💙 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 20, 2018 at 12:59pm PDT

Drake was later filmed at her bedside in Chicago. It was then revealed Sofia, who was diagnosed with the condition cardiomyopathy, would receive a new heart.

An update posted to the youngster’s GoFundMe page on Monday confirmed the surgery had been a success.

It said: “Sofia is out of surgery! Surgery went well. She received a really good, strong heart. They will keep her asleep for the remainder of the night. Thank you for your prayers.”

A video showing the moment God’s Plan rapper Drake arrived at the Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago last week went viral.

Drake sneaked into the ward to cries of “Oh my god” from the delighted young girl.

Drake calmly responded: “You asked me to come, I’m here. What’s up?”

The pair shared a hug and selfies as they celebrated in the hospital ward.

Sofia had been filmed singing along to the rapper’s single In My Feelings. The news she would receive a transplant was revealed on her Instagram page.

OMG !!!!!!! A post shared by Sofia (@sofiamireya2018) on Aug 26, 2018 at 1:45pm PDT

After her mother told her the news, Sofia hugged her and said: “I’m getting a heart mom! Oh my God!”

- Press Association