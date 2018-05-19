Serena Williams shows how she got ready for the royal wedding

Back to Royal Wedding Showbiz Home

Serena Williams documented her preparation for the royal wedding while paying tribute to her friend Meghan.

The tennis champion got ready with a face mask and a little eyebrow shaping.

Serena Williams prepared with a face mask (Serena Williams/Instagram)

And she even had fun combing husband Alexis Ohanian’s beard.

Alexis Ohanian had his beard combed (Serena Williams/Instagram)

“I’m up super early, for me,” she said on Instagram.

“My friend’s getting married. I’ve known her for so many years and I’m so happy for her.”

And beginning her make-up routine, she said: “I’m definitely shaping my brows today but not for you, just because I want to.”

But Williams was beginning the day a little tired.

“I had this amazing energy and now I’m just incredible sleepy. I didn’t go to bed until three,” she said.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, UK, UK, Royal, Wedding, Williams, UK, Royal Wedding, Serena Williams, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz