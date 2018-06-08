'Sense8' long awaited season finale now on Netflix

By Kyle Lehane

The season finale of Netflix's 'Sense8' finally lands on the streaming site after nearly a year long wait for fans.

The show portrays eight strangers from different parts of the world who suddenly become "sensates"; human beings who are mentally and emotionally linked.

Time to celebrate with your cluster. The Sense8 Finale is now streaming worldwide. 😭🙌🌎 pic.twitter.com/GBFRxppksD — Sense8 (@sense8) June 8, 2018

The minds behind 'The Matrix' , Lana and Lilly Wachowskis, are one of the creaters behind the hit show.

Daryl Hannah is one of the shows stars

The show was cut by Netflix after two seasons which led to a massive reaction from fans who protested and made petitions, resulting in Netflix promising a two-hour finale to wrap up any loose ends.

The season finale promises passions to run high as the sensates must save themselves with their enemies closing in.

All episodes are available on Netflix right now.