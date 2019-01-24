Selena Gomez sings about anxiety in first new music in months

Selena Gomez has returned with new music for the first time in several months with a song called Anxiety.

Gomez, who recently returned to social media after a four-month break, lent her vocals to the track by Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels.

It marks the first music from the US pop star and actress, 26, since she featured on French record producer DJ Snake’s song Taki Taki back in September.

Gomez has previously talked about her battle with mental health issues, and has stepped back from the spotlight on a number of occasions.

The song is featured on Gomez’s frequent collaborator Michaels’ new EP, Inner Monologue Part 1.

Lyrics include: “Feel like Ι’m always apologising fοr feeling / Like Ι’m οut of my mind / When Ι’m doing just fine / And my exes all say that Ι’m hard tο deal with / Αnd I admit it, it’s true.”

In a post on Instagram, Gomez wrote: “My sweet soul sister.

“Julia you have been a huge part of my life.

“You have taught me how to have courage when I have self doubt.

“This song is extremely close to my heart as I’ve experienced anxiety and know a lot of my friends do too.

“You’re never alone if you feel this way. The message is much needed and I really hope you guys like it!”

In 2016, the Come And Get It and Fetish singer cancelled a number of tour dates and took time away from work due to battling anxiety, panic attacks and depression.

- Press Association