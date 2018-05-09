Selena Gomez posts hilarious response to Met Gala comments
Selena Gomez showed her sense of humour by poking fun at her photos from the Met Gala.
The singer’s look at the star-studded ball was criticised by some fans who suggested she had on too much fake tan.
Others suggested her make-up was not working or said they were unimpressed by her sheer dress.
But Gomez, 25, had a brilliant response to the comments, posting a video on Instagram of her in her Met outfit, running away and leaping into a car.
“Me when I saw my pictures from MET,” she quipped.
- Press Association
