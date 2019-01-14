Selena Gomez breaks four-month social media silence

Selena Gomez has broken her four-month social media silence “to wish everyone a happy new year”.

The US singer and actress, 26, announced that she was taking some time away from Instagram in September, telling her 144 million followers that “negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings”.

She stayed quiet for several weeks, but returned with a new post on Monday.

Sharing a series of black and white images of herself, Gomez wrote: “It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support.

“Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth.

“It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming.

“Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead.”

“Love you all,” added the singer.

Gomez has previously talked about the downsides of social media and has taken breaks from her pages before.

