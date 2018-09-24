Selena Gomez announces hiatus from social media

Selena Gomez has announced she is taking a break from social media.

The US singer and actress reminded her 143 million followers and Instagram that “negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings” as she said she was taking a step back.

Sharing a selfie, Gomez wrote: “Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror – like an idiot!).

“Update: taking a social media break.

“Again.

“As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given.”

The star, 26, continued: “Kindness and encouragement only for a bit!

“Just remember – negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

Gomez has previously talked about the downsides of social media and has taken breaks from her pages before.

