See all the best dressed men from the Golden Globes red carpet
When it comes to awards season style, usually the ladies get the lion’s share of the attention with their glittering gowns, couture column dresses and stunning hair and make-up.
And while we love gasping at couture creations as much as the next fashionista, at last night’s Golden Globes the men really turned heads with their sartorial choices.
Gone are the days when every actor walked the red carpet in a boring black suit, now we’re seeing much more diverse tailored looks – and it’s making red carpet watching a whole lot more interesting.
Here, we salute the most stylish guys from the 2019 Golden Globe Awards…
Timothée Chalamet
Heartthrob of the moment Timothée Chalamet did away with a suit altogether, instead choosing an outfit that comprised a black shirt, trousers and a sparkly body harness – all by Louis Vuitton.
Rather than looking like a fashion victim, the 23-year-old supporting actor nominee was by far the coolest person on the red carpet – it also helped that he brought his mum as his date and that she was dressed by uber-hip label Off-White. Swoon.
Ben Whishaw
Leading the Brit pack on the night, Ben Whishaw took home the best supporting actor in a TV series award for A Very English Scandal.
Choosing a British brand for the occasion, Whishaw was clad head-to-toe in Alexander McQueen, his crystal embroidered velvet jacket helping him stand out from the fashion crowd.
Richard Madden
Another Brit winner, Richard Madden also opted for black velvet, contrasting his classic two-button suit with patent shoes.
The actor won the best performance in a drama TV series award for his performance in hit BBC thriller Bodyguard.
Luke Evans
White tie turned out to be a significant menswear trend at the Golden Globes, with Welsh actor Luke Evans putting on a dapper display in an Alexander McQueen evening jacket with a contrasting peak collar.
Rami Malek
Rami Malek kept it classic in a slim-fitting tuxedo and white bow tie, giving a memorable speech when he picked up his Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) award for Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, thanking Freddie Mercury for giving him “the joy of a lifetime”.
John David Washington
Best Actor in a Motion Picture nominee John David Washington inverted the usual black suit and white shirt combo, with the BlacKkKlansman star (and son of Denzel Washington) looking slick in a pale suit, black shirt and bow tie.
Bradley Cooper
Appearing on the red carpet alongside girlfriend Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper chose an ivory tux, teaming his single-breasted three-piece suit with a black bow tie and black shoes.
Billy Porter
Star of Broadway musical Kinky Boots, Billy Porter took tailoring to the next level in a custom Randi Rahm creation, which teamed a dove grey floral embroidered suit, an embellished shirt and a spectacular floor-length satin cape lined in fuchsia pink.
The actor completed his look with heeled Gucci slippers and white socks. We salute his show-stopping style.
