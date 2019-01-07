See all the best dressed men from the Golden Globes red carpet

When it comes to awards season style, usually the ladies get the lion’s share of the attention with their glittering gowns, couture column dresses and stunning hair and make-up.

And while we love gasping at couture creations as much as the next fashionista, at last night’s Golden Globes the men really turned heads with their sartorial choices. Jim Beach, from left, Roger Taylor, Brian May, Rami Malek, Graham King, and Mike Myers pose in the press room with the award for best motion picture, drama for “Bohemian Rhapsody” at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Gone are the days when every actor walked the red carpet in a boring black suit, now we’re seeing much more diverse tailored looks – and it’s making red carpet watching a whole lot more interesting.

Here, we salute the most stylish guys from the 2019 Golden Globe Awards…

Timothée Chalamet

Heartthrob of the moment Timothée Chalamet did away with a suit altogether, instead choosing an outfit that comprised a black shirt, trousers and a sparkly body harness – all by Louis Vuitton.

Rather than looking like a fashion victim, the 23-year-old supporting actor nominee was by far the coolest person on the red carpet – it also helped that he brought his mum as his date and that she was dressed by uber-hip label Off-White. Swoon. Timothee Chalamet arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Ben Whishaw

Leading the Brit pack on the night, Ben Whishaw took home the best supporting actor in a TV series award for A Very English Scandal.

Choosing a British brand for the occasion, Whishaw was clad head-to-toe in Alexander McQueen, his crystal embroidered velvet jacket helping him stand out from the fashion crowd. Ben Whishaw poses in the press room at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/AP)

Richard Madden

Another Brit winner, Richard Madden also opted for black velvet, contrasting his classic two-button suit with patent shoes.

The actor won the best performance in a drama TV series award for his performance in hit BBC thriller Bodyguard. Richard Madden arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Luke Evans

White tie turned out to be a significant menswear trend at the Golden Globes, with Welsh actor Luke Evans putting on a dapper display in an Alexander McQueen evening jacket with a contrasting peak collar. Luke Evans arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Rami Malek

Rami Malek kept it classic in a slim-fitting tuxedo and white bow tie, giving a memorable speech when he picked up his Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) award for Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, thanking Freddie Mercury for giving him “the joy of a lifetime”. Rami Malek arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)

John David Washington

Best Actor in a Motion Picture nominee John David Washington inverted the usual black suit and white shirt combo, with the BlacKkKlansman star (and son of Denzel Washington) looking slick in a pale suit, black shirt and bow tie. John David Washington arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/AP)

Bradley Cooper

Appearing on the red carpet alongside girlfriend Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper chose an ivory tux, teaming his single-breasted three-piece suit with a black bow tie and black shoes. Irina Shayk, left, and Bradley Cooper arrive at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Billy Porter

Star of Broadway musical Kinky Boots, Billy Porter took tailoring to the next level in a custom Randi Rahm creation, which teamed a dove grey floral embroidered suit, an embellished shirt and a spectacular floor-length satin cape lined in fuchsia pink.

The actor completed his look with heeled Gucci slippers and white socks. We salute his show-stopping style. Billy Porter arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)

- Press Association