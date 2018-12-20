Second Ariana Grande date announced for Dublin

Ariana Grande has announced a second concert date in Dublin next year.

In addition to her show on September 22, she will also play the 3Arena on September 23.

The shows are part of the star's 'The Sweetener World Tour into Europe'.

21 arena shows have been announced across Europe, including stops in Dublin, London, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Prague, Krakow, Copenhagen, and Vienna.

It begins in London on August 19, before finishing in Zurich on October 13.

Tickets for the newly added Dublin date are on sale now.