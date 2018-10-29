Seann Walsh: I was angry at myself for messing up on Strictly

Seann Walsh has said he was furious with himself for messing up during his last Strictly Come Dancing routine.

The comedian and his professional partner Katya Jones were shown the door at the weekend after their Viennese Waltz failed to score high marks, landing them in the dance-off where they were beaten by Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse.

Their elimination came a few weeks after Walsh was pictured kissing Jones, who is married, on a night out.

Speaking on spin-off show It Takes Two, the stand-up said of getting the boot: “That is the most angry I’ve been afterwards because I knew the dance and I knew I could do it, and when I did the jive I was walking in to the jive going, this is not going to work.

“On Saturday I started going, we’ve got this, and I messed it up and I was really angry at myself.”

“And then I had to get eliminated looking like a man that had fallen from a chimney – it was so embarrassing,” he added, referring to the outfit he wore for the Halloween-themed show.

Walsh said it was “emotional” watching a montage of his Strictly highlights, but said it was a miracle he had got so far in the BBC competition.

He said: “I genuinely, I think I said this, I thought I’d be out week one because at the beginning I couldn’t do anything.”

“You had to teach me how to walk, how to breathe…” he joked to Jones.

“To get to week six, I think it’s a miracle.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.- Press Association