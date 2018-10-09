Seann Walsh and Katya Jones’s next Strictly dance confirmed

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones will dance the Charleston on Strictly Come Dancing when they return to the dancefloor on Saturday.

The pair, who have faced scrutiny after they were pictured kissing while Jones is married and Walsh was in a relationship, will perform the jovial routine to upbeat hip-hop track Bills by LunchMoney Lewis.

Speculation has mounted that the pair may quit the series before the next episode, amid rumours the programme’s bosses want them to leave.

However, they will take to the dancefloor to fight for their place in the competition for their fourth dance of the series.

They have previously performed a jive, as well as the more sensual tango and paso doble routines.

Comedian Walsh and Jones, who is married to Strictly dancer Neil Jones, have both apologised for making a mistake after being pictured in The Sun kissing on a night out.

Walsh has since been publicly dumped by his girlfriend Rebecca Humphries, who has received support from celebrities including Stacey Solomon and Carol Vorderman.

Humphries, a theatre and TV actress, had said in a statement on Twitter that she was “not a victim”, thanking people for their support and revealing that the pictures were taken last week on her birthday while she was home alone.

She said that “his actions over the last three weeks had led to believe something inappropriate was going on”, and that he denied it, repeatedly calling her “psycho/nuts/mental”.

Humphries, who had been in the audience last weekend to support Walsh and Jones, added: “But – this whole business has served to remind me that I am a strong, capable person who is now free; and no victim.

“I have a voice and will use it by saying this to any woman out there who deep down feels worthless and trapped with a man they love:

“Believe in yourself and your instincts. It’s more than lying. It’s controlling.”

She thanked her close friends for taking care of her, and added: “It’s important also to recognise that in these situations those who hold power over you are insecure and fragile, and their need for control comes from a place of vulnerability.

“I think it certainly does in Seann’s case. Despite everything, I hope he gets what he wants from this. I’m not sorry I took the cat though.”

The photographs published at the weekend showed Walsh, 32, and Jones, 29, locking lips and dancing in the street on a night out, with an onlooker claiming they were “snogging like a pair of teenagers”.

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan is among those backing Walsh and Jones, saying that he thinks they should remain in the competition.

He said: “I hope they come through the storm, I hope they do a fantastic performance, and I hope they rise above the fray.

“It’s just a dance show, nobody’s dead.”- Press Association