Seann Walsh and Katya Jones to shun romance with Quickstep in next dance

Seann Walsh will perform a Quickstep to avoid a romantic dance with partner Katya Jones when Strictly Come Dancing returns.

The comedian and his professional partner were pictured kissing and have been at the centre of a media storm around their behaviour, for which they have apologised.

After the “dance of shame” Charleston, which avoided any romantic moves, the pair will continue the competition with yet another safe dance. Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima are among the favourites (Ian West/PA)

They will be performing the high-tempo and light-hearted Quickstep to Lightning Bolt, by Jake Bugg.

Walsh’s actions led to the break-up of his relationship with Rebecca Humphries, although his last dance was greeted with cheers from the Strictly audience.

Week five will also see Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima dancing a Cha Cha to More Than Friends, by James Hype featuring Kelli-Leigh.

In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for. — Seann Walsh (@seannwalsh) October 7, 2018

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard will be going Contemporary, Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara will be dancing the American Smooth, and Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev are attempting the Rumba.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton will attempt the Samba, Faye and Giovanni have the Foxtrot, while Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjanec will have the Viennese Waltz. Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden have the Jive, and Charles Venn and Karen Clifton went for Couples’ a Street and Commercial with their couple’s choice.

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse return this week with the Tango, with Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell taking on the Waltz.

- Press Association