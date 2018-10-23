Seann Walsh and Katya Jones to perform romantic routine on Strictly Come Dancing

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones will dance their first romantic routine since they made headlines following a kissing scandal.

The pair have been in the media spotlight since they were forced to apologise for a kiss on a night out and have danced chaste routines on Strictly Come Dancing since their indiscretion.

After performing an unromantic Charleston and a quick step, the pair will dance a more tender Viennese waltz, performed to I Put A Spell On You by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, an emotional song with lyrics that suggest a fraught romance.

This Saturday’s show will have a Halloween theme and 11 couples will compete to stay in the series. Danny John-Jules and his dance partner Amy Dowden (Guy Levy/BBC)

At the top of the leader board from last week, Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden will follow up their jive with an American smooth to Spirit In The Sky.

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, who also impressed last week, will take on the Charleston.

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard will dance the paso doble, while Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton will attempt a tango to the Doctor Who theme.

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice will perform a theatre and jazz routine, Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjanec have the rumba, Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara will dance the jive and Charles and Karen will attempt the same style.

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse will dance the cha-cha, while Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell will perform the foxtrot.

- Press Association