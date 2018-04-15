Seán and Conor Price add extra tour dates

Seán and Conor Price have added more dates to their 'Be Like You' tour.

The brothers have the obstacle of the Leaving and Junior Cert standing in front of them, but will be hitting the road after the final exam.

It was announced this morning that the pair will be performing in both Belfast and Derry in the coming weeks.

The pair featured in last year's X-Factor under the mentorship of Simon Cowell.

