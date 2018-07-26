Sealed with a kiss – Meghan hands over Sentebale Polo Cup to victorious Harry

The Duchess of Sussex has presented the winning trophy of a charity polo match to her husband’s victorious team – and gave him a rare public kiss.

Meghan made a surprise appearance at the Sentebale Polo Cup to cheer on her husband from the royal box – and watched him scored two goals as the team ran out 5-4 winners.

Looking stylish in an outfit by Carolina Herrera the duchess took to a stage for the presentation ceremony with fellow guest Enda Kenny, Ireland’s former Taoiseach.

The Duchess of Sussex was wearing an outfit by Carolina Herrera (Steve Parsons/PA)

She gave her husband a kiss after handing the cup to his team captain and later rubbed Harry’s back as the couple left the polo field, holding hands.

The sporting fixture has become an important annual event raising funds and awareness for Harry’s charity Sentebale, an organisation which works with children and teenagers in Lesotho and Botswana who are coming to terms with being HIV positive, have Aids or have lost their parents to the disease.

The sweltering temperatures meant the match between Harry’s Sentebale St Regis team, captained by Sentebale ambassador Nacho Figueras, and the Royal Salute players, led by Malcolm Borwick, was shortened to protect the polo ponies, and the breaks were lengthened.

Harry scored twice during the match (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mr Figueras, who was invited to Harry’s wedding with wife Delfina Blaquier, said about Meghan: “She’s lovely, she’s wonderful, I’m very happy for Harry.

“I think they’re both lucky to have found each other, I’m very excited about this new chapter in his life.”

He said about his brief chat with the duchess while on stage: “She said that she enjoyed the game. She watched the game with my wife, which is wonderful because they were able to talk about polo and she could learn more about the game.”

Meghan’s appearance at the event was unannounced (Steve Parsons/PA)

Writing in the event’s official programme, Sentebale co-founders Harry and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso said: “Since we established Sentebale in 2006, the charity has developed robust programmes – founded on education, care and psychological support – that give hope to thousands of children and young people affected by HIV every year.

“Despite this progress, adolescents continue to be at greater risk of HIV infection, with 1,700 young people newly infected with HIV each day.

“Research shows adolescents are lagging behind on multiple fronts, their knowledge of HIV, testing, treatment and prevention reflects the stigma that is preventing young people from accessing lifesaving health services.”

Harry and Meghan meet a guest at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor (Steve Parsons/PA)

Meghan was introduced to the exclusive world of British polo by her husband, joining him and guests at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club near Windsor.

The couple and the polo spectators dined on a starter of asparagus and prosciutto, and for the main course they enjoyed a roasted rump of salt marsh lamb, followed by a trio of desserts including raspberries and cream.

Among those watching the polo was the duke’s friend and former mentor Mark Dyer, as well as ex-England rugby star Mike Tindall, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall.

Harry’s side took the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup after a last-minute goal (Steve Parsons/PA)

At one point during the game Harry sent the ball flying inches from a photographer when attempting to defend his goal – but he quickly apologised for the mishap.

After the duke and his team mates scored, Sentebale had a commanding lead which they held onto for much of the match.

In the dying few minutes their opponents fought back to level the score, but Sentebale took the lead with a last-gasp winner.

