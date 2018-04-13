Schwarzenegger ‘good but not great’ after heart op

Back to Showbiz Home

Arnold Schwarzenegger has said he is “good” but “not great yet” after heart surgery.

The 70-year-old Terminator actor and former California governor released a short video on Twitter updating his condition and thanking people for their support.

Schwarzenegger says he is feeling better, but is “not great yet”.

He was seated at a chessboard, which he says he uses to freshen his mind and memory.

Schwarzenegger underwent a scheduled heart procedure on March 29 because a pulmonic valve originally installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect had to be replaced.

He was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on April 6.
KEYWORDS: World, Entertainment, Movies, World, US, Schwarzenegger, UK, Arnold Schwarzenegger, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Showbiz