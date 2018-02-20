Scarlett Moffatt: Ant and Dec are like brothers to me

Scarlett Moffatt has described her Saturday Night Takeaway co-stars Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly as “the brothers I never had”.

The TV star, who recently appeared to confirm her romance with fitness model Lee Wilkinson, said they have helped her forge her on-screen career.

Moffatt made her debut on the hit ITV show in February 2017, shortly after winning I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Speaking about her relationship with the award-winning double act and Takeaway co-star Stephen Mulhern, she said: “They’re like the brothers I never had.

“They’re genuinely lovely, down-to-earth people who offer me a lot of brilliant career advice.”

The former Gogglebox star said she is still realistic about the verdict she would deliver on her own performance if she were watching at home.

She said: “I’m brutally honest as you know, I’d probably say ‘her squeaky voice does my head in’.”

While she has found success as a TV star, Moffatt said there is one ambition that is still out of reach, adding: “The only thing I can never get my hands on is a driving licence, I’ve failed my driving test too many times than I care to think about.”

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns to ITV on February 24 at 7pm.