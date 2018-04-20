Scandal stars share touching messages as last episode airs
20/04/2018 - 08:26:29Back to Showbiz Home
Scandal’s leading lady, Kerry Washington, has paid tribute to her co-stars after the last ever episode of the television show aired in the US.
The 41-year-old, who played tough-talking Olivia Pope in the Shonda Rhimes series for seven years, posted a series of pictures on Instagram to honour her fellow actors.
In a photograph of her alongside other main cast members Darby Stanchfield (Abby Whelan), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins) and Bellamy Young (Mellie Grant), she wrote: “I love my #Scandal Sisters. #Scandal family is real. #TheFinalScandal”.
Washington also posted photographs of her and Tony Goldwyn, who played the US President and her on-off romantic lead in the series.
Show creator Rhimes thanked fans on Instagram alongside a screen grab of Jeff Perry (Cyrus Bean) from the final episode.
She wrote: “Thank you for an amazing 7 seasons. #overacliff #scandal”.
Perry also tweeted, calling his co-stars a “beautiful tribe”.
I am looking into my fellow actors faces in new scenes for the last time...what a Beautiful tribe. #Scandal #thefinalscandal #TGIT— Jeff Perry (@jscandalp) April 20, 2018
East Coast! Thank you thank you thank you for your devotion, your time and your tweets. It’s been such an amazing ride. #scandal— scott foley (@scottkfoley) April 20, 2018
Felicity actor Scott Foley, who played Jake Ballard, tweeted: “East Coast! Thank you thank you thank you for your devotion, your time and your tweets. It’s been such an amazing ride. #scandal”.
Join the conversation - comment here