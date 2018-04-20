Scandal stars share touching messages as last episode airs

Scandal’s leading lady, Kerry Washington, has paid tribute to her co-stars after the last ever episode of the television show aired in the US.

The 41-year-old, who played tough-talking Olivia Pope in the Shonda Rhimes series for seven years, posted a series of pictures on Instagram to honour her fellow actors.

I love my #Scandal Sisters. #Scandal family is real. #TheFinalScandal A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Apr 19, 2018 at 11:41pm PDT

In a photograph of her alongside other main cast members Darby Stanchfield (Abby Whelan), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins) and Bellamy Young (Mellie Grant), she wrote: “I love my #Scandal Sisters. #Scandal family is real. #TheFinalScandal”.

Washington also posted photographs of her and Tony Goldwyn, who played the US President and her on-off romantic lead in the series.

#Scandal #TheFinalScandal A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Apr 19, 2018 at 10:31pm PDT

Show creator Rhimes thanked fans on Instagram alongside a screen grab of Jeff Perry (Cyrus Bean) from the final episode.

Thank you for an amazing 7 seasons. #overacliff #scandal A post shared by Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes) on Apr 19, 2018 at 11:06pm PDT

She wrote: “Thank you for an amazing 7 seasons. #overacliff #scandal”.

Perry also tweeted, calling his co-stars a “beautiful tribe”.

I am looking into my fellow actors faces in new scenes for the last time...what a Beautiful tribe. #Scandal #thefinalscandal #TGIT — Jeff Perry (@jscandalp) April 20, 2018

East Coast! Thank you thank you thank you for your devotion, your time and your tweets. It’s been such an amazing ride. #scandal — scott foley (@scottkfoley) April 20, 2018

Felicity actor Scott Foley, who played Jake Ballard, tweeted: “East Coast! Thank you thank you thank you for your devotion, your time and your tweets. It’s been such an amazing ride. #scandal”.