Save Me to return for second series with Lennie James and Suranne Jones

Lennie James and Suranne Jones will return for a second series of drama Save Me, it has been announced.

The Sky Atlantic show, which was also created and written by James, stars the actor as Nelly Rowe, whose world was turned upside down after he was arrested and accused of kidnapping his 13-year-old daughter Jody, a child he barely knew existed.

Lennie James has something to tell you ⬇︎



That’s right, #SaveMe Series 2 is CONFIRMED!!! 🙌



Excited? 😬 pic.twitter.com/l083jFzVWG — Sky Atlantic (@skyatlantic) March 23, 2018

The actor will return to the role alongside Doctor Foster star Jones, who will reprise her role as his ex-lover and Jody’s mother, Claire.

James said: “I am so chuffed that we get to keep telling the story of Save Me.

“Thank you to Sky Atlantic and a huge thank you to everyone who watched our little show and enjoyed it. More to come as soon as I can sit down to write it!”

Jones added: “I am so thrilled to be returning for the second series of Save Me.

“The reaction to the show has been amazing and I love being part of a great ensemble piece. Lennie has fantastic energy and his writing is so real and poetic. I cannot wait to read what he creates next.”