Sarah Silverman ‘heartbroken’ as show is cancelled

Back to Heathrow Showbiz Home

Sarah Silverman has said she is “heartbroken” after her late-night talk show was axed.

The comedian and actress announced on Twitter that I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman had been cancelled.

“Well, Hulu cancelled I LOVE YOU AMERICA and we’re all pretty damn heartbroken,” she tweeted.

“So in traditional twitter funeral style, I’ll be RTing the love.”

The fact the show is ending did not go down well online.

Actor Topher Grace tweeted: “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! This is one of the best shows out there. This isn’t right.”

Producer Bill Prady, co-creator of hit series The Big Bang Theory, said: “You need to understand that @SarahKSilverman’s ‘I Love You America’ was more than a comedy show.

“It was a conscious effort to make the country a better place. The loss is more than just the loss of some TV.”

Actress Ellen Page said: “No no plz no no. @hulu.”

The Hulu programme, which premiered in 2017, saw Silverman delivering monologues, commenting on current events and conducting interviews.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

Sarah Silverman

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Showbiz