Sarah Silverman ‘heartbroken’ as show is cancelled
Sarah Silverman has said she is “heartbroken” after her late-night talk show was axed.
The comedian and actress announced on Twitter that I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman had been cancelled.
“Well, Hulu cancelled I LOVE YOU AMERICA and we’re all pretty damn heartbroken,” she tweeted.
“So in traditional twitter funeral style, I’ll be RTing the love.”
Well, Hulu cancelled I LOVE YOU AMERICA and we’re all pretty damn heartbroken.— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 9, 2019
The fact the show is ending did not go down well online.
Actor Topher Grace tweeted: “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! This is one of the best shows out there. This isn’t right.”
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! This is one of the best shows out there. This isn't right. https://t.co/fdArnbsWri— Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) January 9, 2019
Producer Bill Prady, co-creator of hit series The Big Bang Theory, said: “You need to understand that @SarahKSilverman’s ‘I Love You America’ was more than a comedy show.
“It was a conscious effort to make the country a better place. The loss is more than just the loss of some TV.”
You need to understand that @SarahKSilverman's "I Love You America" was more than a comedy show. It was a conscious effort to make the country a better place. The loss is more than just the loss of some TV.— Bill Prady (@billprady) January 9, 2019
Actress Ellen Page said: “No no plz no no. @hulu.”
No no plz no no. @hulu https://t.co/SYTOPM1vp2— Ellen Page (@EllenPage) January 9, 2019
The Hulu programme, which premiered in 2017, saw Silverman delivering monologues, commenting on current events and conducting interviews.
