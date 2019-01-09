Sarah Silverman ‘heartbroken’ as show is cancelled

Sarah Silverman has said she is “heartbroken” after her late-night talk show was axed.

The comedian and actress announced on Twitter that I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman had been cancelled.

“Well, Hulu cancelled I LOVE YOU AMERICA and we’re all pretty damn heartbroken,” she tweeted.

“So in traditional twitter funeral style, I’ll be RTing the love.”

Well, Hulu cancelled I LOVE YOU AMERICA and we're all pretty damn heartbroken.



... So in traditional twitter funeral style, I'll be RTing the love.

The fact the show is ending did not go down well online.

Actor Topher Grace tweeted: “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! This is one of the best shows out there. This isn’t right.”

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! This is one of the best shows out there. This isn't right. https://t.co/fdArnbsWri — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) January 9, 2019

Producer Bill Prady, co-creator of hit series The Big Bang Theory, said: “You need to understand that @SarahKSilverman’s ‘I Love You America’ was more than a comedy show.

“It was a conscious effort to make the country a better place. The loss is more than just the loss of some TV.”

You need to understand that @SarahKSilverman's "I Love You America" was more than a comedy show. It was a conscious effort to make the country a better place. The loss is more than just the loss of some TV. — Bill Prady (@billprady) January 9, 2019

Actress Ellen Page said: “No no plz no no. @hulu.”

The Hulu programme, which premiered in 2017, saw Silverman delivering monologues, commenting on current events and conducting interviews.

