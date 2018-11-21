Sarah Michelle Gellar speaks out after instagram post is deemed as ‘fat shaming’
Sarah Michelle Gellar has apologised after her latest Instagram post sparked outrage online.
The actress posted a series of photos of her posing in black lingerie from a Maxim photo shoot in 2007.
She then captioned the post: “I’m just going to pin these up all over my house as a reminder not to overeat on Thursday #thanksgivingprep”
Users felt that her caption was in poor taste and ‘trigging’ to followers with eating disorders.
“The caption is really damaging to people with eating disorders or body dysmorphia. I urge you to edit your caption to something less harmful,” one commenter wrote.
While another believed that it was “perpetuating diet culture”.
Following the criticism, Gellar apologized and clarified her light-hearted intentions.
“It’s come to my attention that some people think I was ‘fat shaming’ with this post,” she wrote in the comments section.
She continued: “I’m terribly sorry that people were offended by my attempt at humor. Any one that knows me, knows I would never intentionally ‘shame’ any one on any basis. I am a champion of all people”.
