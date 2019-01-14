Sara Cox ‘bloody loved’ her first Radio 2 show

Sara Cox has thanked listeners for their support after starting her new Radio 2 show, saying she “bloody loved” it.

The broadcaster, 44, took over the station’s Drivetime spot on Monday.

Writing on Twitter afterwards, she said: “Bloody loved that radio lark earlier.

“So much support from y’all… really appreciate it.

“Let’s do it all again tomoz from 5pm @BBCRadio2.”

ON NOW - @jowhiley sounding gorgeous while I eat my sardines, then the ace @cerysmatthews followed by the brilliant @DJTrevorNelson 💪🏽 — sara cox (@sarajcox) January 14, 2019

Cox started in her new slot on the same day that Zoe Ball made history by becoming the first female presenter to ever host the Breakfast Show on the station.

Both opened their shows with songs by late star Aretha Franklin.

Ball kicked off with Respect, while Cox chose Sisters Are Doin’ It For Themselves and dedicated it to her “sister”, Ball.

“Oh it’s spooky isn’t it?” she told listeners.

“Because Zoe kicked off with Aretha Franklin, oh it’s weirded me out that, I’ve got goosebumps.”

“Playing this for my sister Zoe,” she added.

- Press Association