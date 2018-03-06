Saoirse Ronan’s Dad to make his TV debut in Fair City tonight

Saoirse Ronan’s dad has landed a long-term role in RTÉ's Fair City.

Paul Ronan will play new character, Anto Collins, the father of Hayley and Harmony.

Tonight’s episode will see Collins cause quite the stir as he arrives in Carrigstown, unknownst to Hayley.

The family seems suspicious as to why he’s arrived in town, especially when he dodges his daughter's questions. Anto is determined to make himself at home, despite not wanting a relationship with Hayley.

The 52-year-old has previously starred in Striking Out, The Tudors and Ballykissangel.

His Fair City debut comes days after his real-life daughter Saoirse missed out on the Best Actress award at the Oscars, which went to Frances McDormand.

#oscars #saoirseronan A post shared by Saoirse Ronan (@ronan.saoirse) on Mar 5, 2018 at 9:44am PST

Catch the episode on RTÉ One at 8pm.