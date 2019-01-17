Saoirse Ronan: Oscar nomination would be lovely but I feel no pressure

Saoirse Ronan has said she does not feel pressure to be nominated for an Oscar for her role in Mary Queen Of Scots, but that it would be “lovely”.

The Irish actress, who at 24 has already been nominated three times, is among the potential names to receive a best actress nod, along with the likes of Olivia Colman for The Favourite and Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born.

Ronan recently missed out on a Bafta nomination for her role in the period drama, although her co-star Margot Robbie was nominated in the best supporting actress category. Saoirse Ronan in Mary Queen Of Scots (Focus Features LLC/Liam Daniel/PA)

Ronan, who plays the titular queen in the critically acclaimed film, told ITV’s This Morning: “I think having been lucky enough to have gone through it in the last few years, I do feel less pressure now.

“Because I feel like, what I’ve got so far is lovely and I’m quite happy with that, so anything else on top of that is lovely.”

She joked to the programme’s presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that she did not know the Oscar nominations were happening next Tuesday, and added: “I’ll probably just be at home walking the dog.”

Ronan received a supporting actress nomination in 2008 for her role in Atonement, and best actress nominations in 2016 and 2018 for her roles in Brooklyn and Lady Bird respectively.

Mary Queen of Scots sees Ronan play the titular queen in the story about the Scottish monarch’s reign, and her relationship with her cousin Queen Elizabeth I of England, played by Robbie.

Ronan said she misses watching the ITV morning programme when she is working abroad.

“When I’m away, I’ll be on the phone to my mum and I’m like, ‘I just miss watching Phil and Holly on the television’, because I watch you guys every day,” she said.

“So when I’m away, I genuinely just miss watching the show more than anything.”

- Press Association