Saoirse Ronan enjoys ‘quiet drink’ in Glasgow pub with co-star

Saoirse Ronan and fellow co-star, Jack Lowden, of the hit Hollywood film Mary Queen of Scots have been spotted enjoying a drink in a Glasgow pub.

The actors were pictured in The Laurieston bar at the weekend after the film’s release.

The Irish actress plays the titular queen while Lowden, who also starred in Dunkirk, features as Lord Darnley.

Named Glasgow’s pub of the year in December, the Twitter account on Sunday thanked the pair for visiting and said it was “great to have you in pub yesterday”.

#MaryQueenofScots great to have you in pub yesterday @MaryQueenMovie Saoirse and Jack pic.twitter.com/9Gz0pNftRu — Lauriestonbar (@Thelaurieston) January 20, 2019

A staff member said that “they were just in the bar having a quiet drink”.

The pub, situated close to the O2 Academy music venue, has itself been used as a filming location in the past, including for an episode of Still Game.

Speaking at the film’s Scottish premiere last week, Ronan said it was “special” to be “bringing it home”.

Mary Queen of Scots in cinemas now across the country.

- Press Association