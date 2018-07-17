Saoirse Ronan doing Ireland proud yet again as the new face of Calvin Klein

One week on since Saoirse Ronan landed herself on the front cover of Vogue for the first time, our girl has only gone and become the face of Calvin Klein.

She is the gift that keeps on giving.

Calvin Klein announced that both Irish Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan and Kenyan-Mexican Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o are the faces of their new perfume campaign.

Both actresses will feature in the ads for Calvin Klein Women.

The campaign, which features portrait shots of Saoirse and Lupita next to monochrome images of women throughout history who they admire, celebrates young icons of today and women of the past who are inspiring the next generation.

We couldn't have more admiration for these women who are doing us all proud.

