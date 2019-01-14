Saoirse Ronan attends Scottish premiere of Mary Queen Of Scots

Mary Queen Of Scots star Saoirse Ronan has described the film’s Scottish premiere at Edinburgh Castle as “the most special screening”.

The 24-year-old spoke of feeling as though the production was being brought home, having already had its international and European premieres.

It is a story based on the Scottish monarch’s reign and her relationship with Queen Elizabeth I of England.

Irish actress Ronan, who rose to fame at the age of 13 in Atonement, appears as the titular queen.

She said: “It’s the most special screening we’ve had so far because it just feels like we’re bringing it home.

“All the Scots that are in the film are able to stand next to the film and hopefully be proud of it.

“Just the fact that we have hopefully been able to honour this woman in some very, very small way – and do that here – is just amazing.”

Margot Robbie has been shortlisted for a Best Supporting Actress Bafta for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I, the cousin of Mary Queen of Scots. Margot Robbie (left) and Saoirse Ronan at the film’s European premiere (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The film shows Mary Stuart return from France to reclaim the Scottish throne, under the rule of English Queen Elizabeth I, and assert her claim to the English throne.

Ronan added that she wanted to display all aspects of Mary’s character, not just her strength.

She said: “I think it’s as important to show a woman who is strong and powerful, just as much as it is to show someone who is flawed.

“That’s what I wanted to do with Mary and I think Margot does it with Elizabeth and Beau (Willimon) did it in the script as well.

“They were great rulers – Elizabeth in particular was a really brilliant ruler – but they had their faults and they had their insecurities and they made mistakes.

“I think that’s the most important thing, for young people in particular, to see on screen.”

The screening in Scotland’s capital takes place just over a month after the movie had its European premiere in London.

Parts were shot in Scotland, with Blackness Castle in West Lothian doubling as Linlithgow Palace, the birthplace of the Scottish queen.

Mary’s return to Scotland was filmed at Seacliff in East Lothian, while other scenes were shot in Glencoe and the Cairngorms.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon joined Scottish actors Jack Lowden and James McArdle and comedienne Karen Dunbar, who appear in the film, at the event on Monday.

Director Josie Rourke and producer Tim Bevan were also at the first Scottish screening of the historical drama, which tells the story of two rival queens.

Ms Sturgeon said she believe Mary Queen of Scots would provide a boost for Scotland’s film industry and tourism sector.

She added: “Films like this project an image of a country that is rich in exciting, compelling history, a country that is known for its beautiful landscapes and really does send a message that the film industry in Scotland is going from strength to strength.” (left to right) Director Josie Rourke, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and actress Saoirse Ronan (Jane Barlow/PA)

McArdle – who plays James, Early of Moray – spoke of his pride in being part of a Scottish-based film.

The 29-year-old from Glasgow said: “I think it’s fantastic for Scotland, I think we should be telling more stories like this.

“It’s a universal story and we have this wealth of talent here which should be on this global scale.

“I feel we’ve apologised for our talent a lot, throughout the years, and I think we have a world-class pool of stories to tell and a pool of talent to pool from.” James McArdle (left), Saoirse Ronan, and Jack Lowden (Jane Barlow/PA

Lowden – who plays Henry Darnley – said he had “fun” playing a “vain” and troublesome Englishman in a Scottish tale.

The 28-year-old from the Scottish Borders said: “I’ve played a few Englishmen now and it’s always fun to do so.

“I would have loved to have played a Scot in it, but I mean he was a Scot in a way.

“It’s quite nice to be the get, within.”

