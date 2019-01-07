Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg’s best jokes at the Golden Globes

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg made an unlikely pairing as hosts of the Golden Globes but they carried off the job with a light touch.

Here are some of their best gags:

1. On how they ended up hosting the show together.

Tonight, it takes two to monologue. Watch The #GoldenGlobes on NBC now! pic.twitter.com/zCsBsPHuar — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 7, 2019

“We are the only two people left in Hollywood who haven’t gotten in trouble for saying something offensive.”

2. Taking a jab at the lack of an Oscars host.

“We are going to have some fun, give out some awards, and one lucky audience member will host the Oscars.”

3. Making fun of Lady Gaga’s often repeated story about how Bradley Cooper cast in A Star Is Born.

“It just proves, and I’m just coming up with this now, that there can be 100 people in the room. And 99 don’t believe in you. And you just needs one to believe in you. And that was Bradley Cooper.”

4. On the lack of female directors.

“Claire Foy is nominated for her work in First Man. First Man is also how studios look for directors.”

5. On the most-nominated film, Vice.

“Vice is the most nominated film of the night, It’s an intense drama bout Dick Cheney, But it’s actually up for best musical or comedy because it erroneously invaded the wrong category based on intelligence.”

6. On white-washing in Hollywood.

“Crazy Rich Asians is nominated tonight for best picture. It is the first studio film with an Asian-American lead since Ghost In The Shell and Aloha.” Emma Stone (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Emma Stone, who starred in Aloha as Allison Ng (a character who was written as part Chinese and part Hawaiian) could be heard shouting “I’m sorry!” immediately after from the audience.

7. On Black Panther director Ryan Coogler casting his Marvel film.

“Ryan, were there a bunch of old members of the actual Black Panther party saying, ‘I can’t even get an audition!?’ Just kidding, they were all framed and murdered for wanting justice and equality. The world is and always has been a nightmare, it just seems worse now because of our phones.”

